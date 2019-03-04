Venezuela oil minister to visit Moscow to complete PDVSA office move: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logos of the state oil company PDVSA and Citgo Petroleum Corp are seen in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuela’s oil minister will visit Russia soon to formally complete the move of state oil company PDVSA’s office to Moscow from Lisbon, the Interfax news agency cited Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as saying on Monday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered PDVSA’s office in Lisbon to be relocated to Moscow, a move Rodriguez said last week was designed to help safeguard the country’s assets.