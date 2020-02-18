Russia slams U.S. Rosneft sanctions, vows to keep working with Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday condemned U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft over Venezuela, saying they amounted to unfair competition and would not deter it from continuing to work with Caracas.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry was commenting after the United States tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a Rosneft subsidiary that President Donald Trump’s administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The Foreign Ministry said the move would further damage already poor U.S.-Russia relations and undermine global free trade.