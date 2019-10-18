Volvo truck orders hit in third quarter as market demand loses steam

The logo of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo is seen at Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) on Friday reported a sharp fall in order intake of its heavy-duty trucks in the third quarter and forecast double-digit percentage declines in commercial vehicles markets on both sides of the North Atlantic next year.

After years of strong demand, signs of a slowdown in commercial vehicles markets that have always been prone to violent cyclical swings have multiplied in recent months, amid worries over global trade wars and slumping economies.

The world’s second largest truckmaker behind Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said order intake of its trucks, which include brands such as Mack and Renault, fell 45% in the third quarter. Several analysts were forecasting declines of just over 30% in research notes ahead of the report.

Volvo forecast the heavy truck market falling about 14 percent in Europe and 29 percent in North America next year, and said that with freight volumes having levelled off, economic uncertainty was prompting customers to hold back investment.

“During Q3, we continued to reduce our production volumes and further adjustments will be implemented in coming quarters,” Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Ahead of the results, analysts at Citi predicted Volvo would forecast a truck market decline of just over 11 percent for Europe and about 25 percent for North America, the two markets that still generate most of the group’s profits.

Shares in Volvo, which also counts Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) recently listed truck manufacturer Traton (8TRA.DE) as a rival, have eased 7 percent over the past six months as investors have increasingly priced in a market downturn.

With deliveries yet to follow order intake down, operating profit at Volvo rose to 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.12 billion) from 10.2 billion a year ago, topping analysts’ mean forecast of 10.0 billion, Refinitiv data showed.