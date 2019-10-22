Money News
October 22, 2019 / 8:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whirlpool quarterly profit rises nearly 71%

The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. Picture taken October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) on Tuesday reported a near 71% rise in quarterly profit, helped by gains from the sale of its Embraco compressor business.

Net earnings available to the company rose to $358 million (£277.78 million), or $5.57 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $210 million, or $3.22 per share, a year earlier.

The white goods maker’s net sales fell to $5.09 billion from $5.33 billion.

Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

