Gunshots fired inside Wisconsin high school, suspect arrested - police

(Reuters) - Gunshots were fired inside a Wisconsin high school on Monday after a student brought a gun to school, local media and police said.

Waukesha South High School, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee, was put on lockdown after gunshots were fired in an exchange between a student and a school resources officer, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing school officials. There were no immediate reports of fatalities, and police said they arrested a suspect at the scene.

“The building is safe and secure. The suspect is in custody,” the Waukesha police tweeted on Monday morning.

A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for further comment.