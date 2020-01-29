Woodford investors to get 75% of collapsed fund in first pay-out-Link

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors in the collapsed equity income formerly run by British money manager Neil Woodford will get 75% of the value of the fund in their first pay-out, its administrator said on Wednesday.
The fund moved into wind-up on Jan 18 and has generated 2.2 billion pounds through the sale of assets by BlackRock (BLK.N), Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors. Investors will get their first payment on or around Jan 30, Link said earlier this week.
Link is still exploring a sale of the more illiquid assets with PJT Partners (PJT.N) and said it could not say when or how much future payments would be.
