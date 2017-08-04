FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Sydney meets Shandong in $2.5 bln share sale
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
NORTH KOREA
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
August 4, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 8 days ago

Sydney meets Shandong in $2.5 bln share sale

Quentin Webb

3 Min Read

A coal miner smiles as he exits the Metropolitan coal mine at Helensburgh, 40km (25 miles) south west of Sydney June 9, 2011.Tim Wimborne

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The commodity business is often about blending different grades of coal, iron ore or crude oil. Yancoal Australia’s $2.5 billion share sale is a more exotic alloy, mixing Australian public company procedure and Chinese state capitalism.

The Sydney-listed group is buying Rio Tinto’s Coal & Allied unit for $2.7 billion. It saw off a counterbid from Switzerland's Glencore, then struck a truce that lets the trading giant into the deal. Now Yancoal - ultimately controlled by officials in the rustbelt province of Shandong - needs to find the money.

The solution, a $2.35 billion rights issue and $150 million placement, is unorthodox. The deal will massively dilute existing shares in the sub-$200 million small-cap; investors can buy nearly 24 shares for every existing security they own, at a near-68 percent discount to Monday’s closing price.

But the slim 4.6 percent discount to the “theoretical ex-rights price” gives investors little incentive to do so. It might not matter much. Yancoal has few institutional supporters, and is 78 percent owned by Yanzhou Coal Mining, the Chinese-listed arm of a state-owned enterprise. Another 13 percent belongs to Noble Group. The embattled commodity trader reportedly opposes this deal.

So Yanzhou, which is sticking in $1 billion, found some unusual underwriters: state-owned bad-debt manager Cinda, Glencore, and Lucion, a Yanzhou associate. Using this trio rather than banks, who hate keeping big stakes, suggests Yanzhou expects limited take-up. That recalls SOE flotations in Hong Kong, where state backing makes up for a lack of genuine institutional demand.

Yancoal was the first Chinese SOE to list in Sydney, a “national interest” hoop Australia’s treasurer made it jump through to get a 2009 takeover approved. That requirement has been of questionable value, given a small free float and low liquidity.

The enlarged group will be a bigger player in coal, with a larger dollar value of tradeable stock, and a healthier balance sheet. Yet this looks like another victory of form over substance. A free float of somewhere between 2 and 22 percent, depending on investor appetite, will still be too small for index inclusion. This is a state-driven Chinese deal to which the veneer of a public company rights issue has been applied. Think of it as Shandong blended with Sydney.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.