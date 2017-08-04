FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydney meets Shandong in $2.5 bln share sale
August 4, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 2 months ago

Sydney meets Shandong in $2.5 bln share sale

Quentin Webb

3 Min Read

A coal miner smiles as he exits the Metropolitan coal mine at Helensburgh, 40km (25 miles) south west of Sydney June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The commodity business is often about blending different grades of coal, iron ore or crude oil. Yancoal Australia’s $2.5 billion share sale is a more exotic alloy, mixing Australian public company procedure and Chinese state capitalism.

The Sydney-listed group is buying Rio Tinto’s Coal & Allied unit for $2.7 billion. It saw off a counterbid from Switzerland’s Glencore, then struck a truce that lets the trading giant into the deal. Now Yancoal - ultimately controlled by officials in the rustbelt province of Shandong - needs to find the money.

The solution, a $2.35 billion rights issue and $150 million placement, is unorthodox. The deal will massively dilute existing shares in the sub-$200 million small-cap; investors can buy nearly 24 shares for every existing security they own, at a near-68 percent discount to Monday’s closing price.

But the slim 4.6 percent discount to the “theoretical ex-rights price” gives investors little incentive to do so. It might not matter much. Yancoal has few institutional supporters, and is 78 percent owned by Yanzhou Coal Mining, the Chinese-listed arm of a state-owned enterprise. Another 13 percent belongs to Noble Group. The embattled commodity trader reportedly opposes this deal.

So Yanzhou, which is sticking in $1 billion, found some unusual underwriters: state-owned bad-debt manager Cinda, Glencore, and Lucion, a Yanzhou associate. Using this trio rather than banks, who hate keeping big stakes, suggests Yanzhou expects limited take-up. That recalls SOE flotations in Hong Kong, where state backing makes up for a lack of genuine institutional demand.

Yancoal was the first Chinese SOE to list in Sydney, a “national interest” hoop Australia’s treasurer made it jump through to get a 2009 takeover approved. That requirement has been of questionable value, given a small free float and low liquidity.

The enlarged group will be a bigger player in coal, with a larger dollar value of tradeable stock, and a healthier balance sheet. Yet this looks like another victory of form over substance. A free float of somewhere between 2 and 22 percent, depending on investor appetite, will still be too small for index inclusion. This is a state-driven Chinese deal to which the veneer of a public company rights issue has been applied. Think of it as Shandong blended with Sydney.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

