Ukraine seeks to supply eggs, poultry to Malaysia
November 27, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 2 days ago

Ukraine seeks to supply eggs, poultry to Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian dairy and poultry companies are seeking to supply Malaysia with their products, the country’s state service for food safety said on Monday.

“A number of Ukrainian dairy, poultry and egg companies have already sent applications to Malaysia’s authorities,” the service said.

Ukraine has already exported wheat, flour, peas and sunflower oil to Malaysia.

Ukraine is among the global leading grain and sunoil producers and exporters. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
