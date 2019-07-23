Arcelormittal's Ukraine mill expects to lose $1 million due to investigation

KIEV (Reuters) - The acting head of Arcelormittal’s Ukraine plant Oleksandr Ivanov said on Tuesday the mill is expected to lose $1 million in July due to an investigation by the Ukrainian security services.

The security service said earlier it had discovered a source of radiation exceeding safe levels at the plant during a search last week.

Ivanov denied the allegation and said the investigation started after a meeting with new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and he hoped it was a case of local authorities overreacting.