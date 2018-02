KIEV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The number of loss-making Ukrainian banks will fall in 2018 to fewer than 10 compared with 18 in 2017, senior central bank official Vitaliy Vavryshchuk said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the central bank said the Ukrainian banking sector had posted a loss of 24.4 billion hryvnias ($904 million) in 2017 compared with a loss of 159.4 billion hryvnias a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)