Ukraine president nominates acting central bank chief Smoliy to be full-time governor

KIEV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, parliament’s website showed on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty after the resignation of Smoliy’s predecessor.

It is Poroshenko’s duty to nominate the head of the central bank, but his choice of Smoliy must be approved by lawmakers who are meeting on Friday for a final session before a three-week recess.

It is not yet clear if they will vote on the nomination on Friday.