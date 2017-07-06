FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank sees some IMF aid postponed until 2018
July 6, 2017 / 11:47 AM / a month ago

Ukraine central bank sees some IMF aid postponed until 2018

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's acting central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Thursday that Ukraine is likely to receive $3 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund this year, instead of the $4.5 billion previously hoped for.

The central bank also said that uncertainty hangs over Ukraine's ability to implement the programme it has agreed with the IMF under a $17.5 billion bailout launched in 2015. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

