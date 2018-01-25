FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

Ukraine central bank plans talks with IMF about new programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank plans to initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new loans programme as Ukraine faces high foreign debt payments in 2018-2020, the acting head of the regulator, Yakiv Smoliy, said on Thursday.

“The current programme ends in the first quarter of 2019. We have not yet started talks but we’re already thinking about when this would be possible. We will initiate such talks with the IMF at a meeting with the finance ministry,” Smoliy said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)

