Bad loans make up 56 percent of debt to Ukraine banks: central bank

KIEV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans account for 56 percent of the debt portfolio of Ukraine’s banking system, a senior central bank official, Vitaliy Vavryshchuk, said in a briefing on Monday.

“Around 62 percent of these non-performing loans are loans on the balance sheets of state banks, in particular: 35 percent is PrivatBank‘s,” said Vavryshchuk, director of the central bank’s financial stability department. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)