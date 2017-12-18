Ukraine needs IMF programme for financial stability: central bank

KIEV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank on Monday said a failure to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund would represent one of the biggest risks to financial stability in Ukraine next year.

In a statement released ahead of a briefing on the banking sector, the regulator said it would be hard for Ukraine to refinance its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt in 2018-2020 without support from the Fund.

“Ukraine should start talks on the launch of a new programme of cooperation with the IMF before the end of the current one in early 2019,” it said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)