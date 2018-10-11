Kremlin opposes Ukraine church's bid for independence: spokesman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia opposes any steps that lead to a split in Orthodox Christianity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked about Ukraine’s bid to establish an independent church outside Moscow’s control.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

“You know the position of the Russian Orthodox Church on this issue,” Peskov told reporters. “And, of course, we would not want any steps taken that lead to a deep split in the Orthodox world.”