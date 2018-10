MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it would defend Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine politically and diplomatically from any illegal activity against them amid a historic Ukrainian split from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin was deeply concerned by attempts to create a schism in the Orthodox church.