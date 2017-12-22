FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president submits anti-corruption court law to parliament
December 22, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 3 days ago

Ukraine president submits anti-corruption court law to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has submitted a new draft law to parliament for the creation of an anti-corruption court, the parliamentary website showed late on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Slow progress establishing an independent court to deal with corruption cases has been one of the main obstacles to the disbursement of loans under a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms programme from the International Monetary Fund.

A committee will now need to review and approve the bill, before it can be voted on by parliament, the next session of which is in January.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
