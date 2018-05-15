FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Russia's Putin says is sure people will love new bridge to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was confident people would love the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, after driving over it in a truck.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, front) drives a Kamaz truck during a ceremony opening a bridge, which was constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait, May 15, 2018. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

The 19-km (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait, which some Russians have dubbed “Putin’s bridge”, is designed to integrate Crimea with Russia’s transport network.

The road part of the bridge will be opened to the public on Wednesday, while the rail part is yet to be finished.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
