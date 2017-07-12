FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
German govt tells Siemens to explain how turbines ended up in Crimea
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a month ago

German govt tells Siemens to explain how turbines ended up in Crimea

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday it was closely looking at how two Siemens gas turbines turned up in Crimea, a region subject to EU sanctions on energy technology, and demanded swift clarification from the company.

"This is a case that the government is following very closely. Firstly we need to clear up what happened as quickly and comprehensively as possible and that applies to the company Siemens above all," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"I would point out that it is up to companies to check if corporate actions comes under a sanctions regime," he said, adding it was an unusual case and time would tell what the consequences would be.

Siemens has filed a lawsuit against a Russian state firm after the two turbines, which it sold for use in Russia, turned up in Crimea. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.