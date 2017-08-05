FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: new EU sanctions over Siemens turbines violate international law
August 5, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 7 days ago

Russia: new EU sanctions over Siemens turbines violate international law

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from video footage shows blue tarpaulins covering equipment at the port of Feodosia, Crimea July 11, 2017. Video footage taken July 11, 2017.Staff/File Photo

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday the European Union's decision to sanction a Russian deputy energy minister over the delivery of Siemens' turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea was politically motivated and illegal.

The EU first imposed sanctions on Russia after the 2014 military annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. On Friday, it introduced additional measures in response to the delivery of Siemens' gas turbines to Crimea, which violated its existing sanctions.

"Interference in a dispute between two business entities is a direct violation of international legal norms," the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Energy Ministry has no doubt that the EU took this decision based solely on political reasoning."

Reporting by Oksana Kovzeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gareth Jones

