World News
November 1, 2018 / 3:58 PM / in an hour

Germany, France blame Moscow for downing of OSCE drone over eastern Ukraine

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France condemned the downing over separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine of a drone operated by monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and blamed Moscow and the separatists it backs for the incident.

In a joint statement, Berlin and Paris said the long-range drone had been shot down early in the morning of Oct. 27 near the Russian-Ukrainian border over territory controlled by the Moscow-backed separatists.

“The information gathered by the Observation Mission suggests that the Russian Federation and the separatists it supports are responsible for the drone’s downing,” they wrote in a statement issued on Thursday.

Russia is also a member of the OSCE. Together with Ukraine, all four countries are part of the so-called Normandy process, aimed at settling the conflict that has flared in eastern Ukraine since the separatists rose up in 2014.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.