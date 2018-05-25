FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK demands Russia answer for its actions after report into downing of flight MH17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said Russia must answer for its actions after a report into the shooting down of a civilian flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said the missile involved belonged to a unit of the Russian army.

A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Earlier, the Dutch cabinet said it would hold the Russian state responsible for “its role” in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in July 2014.

“The Kremlin believes it can act with impunity,” Johnson said in a statement. “The Russian government must now answer for its actions in relation to the downing of MH17.”

“This is an egregious example of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent life,” he added. Ten Britons were killed in the incident.

Relations between Britain and Russia are already at a post Cold-War low after the poisoning with a nerve agent of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England in March, an attack for which Britain blames the Kremlin. Russia denies any involvement in either that incident or the aircraft downing.

Numbers are seen on a damaged missile displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

