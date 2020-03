FILE PHOTO: A protest sign stands in front of a row of chairs as family members of victims of the MH17 crash lined up empty chairs for each seat on the plane during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The trial opened in the Netherlands on Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014.

The defendants, who are still at large, face charges of murder, obtaining a missile launcher and shooting down the jetliner as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew.