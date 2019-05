Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed has signed a law on fast-tracked Russian passports for Ukrainians who live in rebel-held territories in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Such plans have drawn rebuke from the European Union and Kiev.