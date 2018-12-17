Russia deploys fighter jets to Crimea amid Ukraine tensions - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Monday it was deploying more than 10 Sukhoi SU-27 and SU-30 fighter jets to Crimea after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged Ukraine was preparing “a provocation” near Crimea before the end of the year.

The Defence Ministry was cited as saying that the deployment was to the overhauled Belbek air base in Crimea where the fighter jets would be permanently stationed.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and tensions between the two neighbours flared on Nov. 25 after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews.