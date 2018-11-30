Ukraine gets 500 million euros in EU assistance: Poroshenko

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R, front) addresses servicemen as he visits the 169th training centre "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has received 500 million euros ($568 million) in assistance from the European Commission, President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on Facebook.

The EU, United States and the International Monetary Fund have supported Ukraine’s economy since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Poroshenko said the disbursal of 500 million euros was a “very important signal of the unwavering assistance of the European Union against the recent challenges from the Russian aggressor.”

($1 = 0.8790 euros)