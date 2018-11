German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas delivers his statement, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that Germany was prepared to continue providing aid to the Donbass region of Ukraine, which he said needed a lasting ceasefire.

Of the people in Donbass, he said: “They also need aid, medicines, food and clean drinking water and Germany is prepared to continue to support this.”