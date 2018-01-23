FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 10:25 AM / 2 days ago

Microsoft could lose big if it curbs sales in Russia - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft could lose billions of dollars if it chooses to restrict its Russian clients due to sanctions, Russian communications minister Nikolai Nikoforov was quoted by local news agencies as saying on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday that two of Microsoft’s official distributors in Russia imposed restrictions on sales of Microsoft software to more than 200 Russian companies following new U.S. sanctions, that came into force on Nov. 28.

Russia is able to completely replace Microsoft software, RIA news agency quoted the minister as saying. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

