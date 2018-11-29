World News
November 29, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in 27 minutes

Russia deploys new S-400 missile systems in Crimea: TASS

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen drive S-400 missile air defence systems during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday deployed a new battalion of advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Crimea, its fourth such battalion, the TASS news agency cited a spokesman for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet as saying.

The new battalion had been deployed in Djankoy in northern Crimea, the spokesman said.

News of the new deployment in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, follows Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian navy vessels off the coast of the peninsula on Sunday.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

