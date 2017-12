KIEV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Friday the total savings from its win over Russia’s Gazprom at an arbitration court in Stockholm over natural gas sales will be more than $75 billion.

Naftogaz said earlier in an emailed statement that the court had ruled in its favour on all points of a gas sale arbitration case against Gazprom. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely)