Ukrainian ships seized by Russia being held at Crimean port of Kerch - Reuters witness

KERCH, Crimea (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian naval vessels seized by Russia off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday are being held at the Black Sea peninsula’s port of Kerch, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

People in naval-style uniforms could be seen around the vessels, which bore no sign of damage, the witness said.

Russia on Sunday seized two small Ukrainian armoured artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters.