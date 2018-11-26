World News
November 26, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukrainian ships seized by Russia being held at Crimean port of Kerch - Reuters witness

1 Min Read

KERCH, Crimea (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian naval vessels seized by Russia off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday are being held at the Black Sea peninsula’s port of Kerch, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

People in naval-style uniforms could be seen around the vessels, which bore no sign of damage, the witness said.

Russia on Sunday seized two small Ukrainian armoured artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters.

Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.