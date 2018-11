Birds fly past a road-and-rail bridge, which is constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered the first of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors captured by Russia to be detained for two months, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The sailors were detained on Sunday when Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels off the Crimean coast.

Russia accuses the sailors of illegally entering its territorial waters.