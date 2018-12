Participants attend a rally in support of captured Ukrainian sailors and other Ukrainian prisoners, whose arrests in Russia and Crimea were politically-motivated according to organizers, in central Kiev, Ukraine December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Demands voiced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to release Ukrainian sailors held by Russia are unacceptable, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

Merkel and Macron demanded on Friday that Russia release the Ukrainian sailors, whom it captured along with their ships last month in the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea with the Azov Sea.