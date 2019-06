Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion in 1941, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/FIle Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a Russian ban on food imports from the European Union until the end of 2020, according to a government database.

Russia imposed an embargo on a wide range of imports from the EU and other countries in 2014 in retaliation for international sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.