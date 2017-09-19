FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: U.S. lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine won't promote stability
#World News
September 19, 2017 / 9:37 AM / in a month

Kremlin: U.S. lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine won't promote stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that possible supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine by the United States will not promote stability in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on his pages in social media that the U.S. Senate had approved supplies of “lethal weapons of defencive character to our country”.

It said the bill approved by U.S. lawmakers envisaged a total of $500 million in U.S. support of Ukraine’s defence and security.

“This is Poroshenko’s statement, we have not heard any statements by the American side regarding this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

