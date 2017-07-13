Russia detains CEO of turbine maker Power Machines -report

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have detained the chief executive of Russian electricity turbine maker Power Machines on suspicion of attempted divulgence of state secrets, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing a law enforcement source.

Power Machines is controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and has a joint venture with Germany's Siemens which has come under scrutiny because of a disputed turbine delivery to Crimea.

No charges have been brought against Roman Filippov, the CEO of Power Machines, yet, TASS reported. It was not immediately clear if his detention was linked to the Crimea turbine affair.

Power Machines and a spokeswoman for Mordashov declined to comment. Filippov's mobile phones were switched off when Reuters tried to reach him on Thursday night. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Chris Reese)