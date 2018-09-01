Russia says talks on Ukraine in 'Normandy format' not possible now: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister said on Saturday talks on Ukraine with leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy format, were impossible after the killing of a rebel leader in eastern Ukraine, Interfax agency reported.

Members of an investigation team are seen near a cafe, where leader of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko was killed, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

“It is impossible to talks about upcoming meetings in the Normandy format as many of our European partners wanted,” Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

“This is a serious situation that needs to be analysed,” Lavrov said, referring to the killing of Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine who died in an explosion on Friday.