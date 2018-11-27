World News
U.N. chief urges Russia, Ukraine to immediately reduce tensions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a statement after delivering a speech on disarmament and denuclearisation at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations’ secretary general on Tuesday urged Russia and Ukraine to use “maximum restraint” and avoid further escalation after a confrontation in the Black Sea, his spokesman said in a statement.

Antonio Guterres said he was “greatly concerned” about the incident near the Crimea peninsula near the Kerch Strait, calling on “both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to take steps without delay to contain this incident and reduce tensions.”

