U.N. chief urges Russia, Ukraine to immediately reduce tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations’ secretary general on Tuesday urged Russia and Ukraine to use “maximum restraint” and avoid further escalation after a confrontation in the Black Sea, his spokesman said in a statement.

Antonio Guterres said he was “greatly concerned” about the incident near the Crimea peninsula near the Kerch Strait, calling on “both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to take steps without delay to contain this incident and reduce tensions.”