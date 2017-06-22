FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. voices concern about violence against monitors in east Ukraine
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. voices concern about violence against monitors in east Ukraine

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about a pattern of violence by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine targeting unarmed civilians of a European mission monitoring the conflict in region.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said members of a special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe were harassed, threatened and ultimately fired upon on June 20. A U.S. medic serving with the monitors was killed in April when his truck hit an explosive.

"The incidents are part of a broader effort to keep the international community from seeing what is happening in Eastern Ukraine," Nauert said. "We call on Russia to use its influence to end this campaign of intimidation and honour its commitment to allow free, full and safe access to the OSCE monitors."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.