12 days ago
Kremlin: U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine would set back peace efforts
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 12 days ago

Kremlin: U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine would set back peace efforts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/Files

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any U.S. decision to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons would set back peace efforts and escalate tensions, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin was referring to an interview given by U.S. special envoy on Ukraine, Kurt Volker, to Britain's broadcaster BBC, in which he said that Washington was actively reviewing whether to send weapons to help those fighting against Russian-backed rebels.

The Kremlin said a possible delivery of U.S. weapons to Ukraine could destabilise the situation along the frontline in the east of the country.

"We have already said more than once that any action which escalates tension ... and further aggravates the already complicated situation will only move us further and further away from the moment of settling this internal issue of Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

