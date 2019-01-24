Ukrainian court sentences ex-president Yanukovych to 13 years in prison

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych speaks during a news conference in Kiev March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court on Thursday sentenced former president Viktor Yanukovich in absentia to 13 years in jail on treason charges, a judge said, saying his conduct in office had opened the door to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Yanukovich fled to Russia in 2014 following street protests against his rule. His successor, Petro Poroshenko, has adopted a pro-Western foreign policy, reversing Yanukovich’s tilt towards Moscow.