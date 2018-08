MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state investigative committee said on Friday it was treating the killing of Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, as an act of international terrorism.

Separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko is sworn in as the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a ceremony at a theatre in Donetsk, Ukraine November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Files

A criminal investigation into the killing has been opened, the committee said in its statement.