MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called the killing of east Ukraine separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko on Friday a “dastardly” act that aimed to destabilise the fragile peace in the region.

Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko attends the first session of the new local parliament in Donetsk, Ukraine, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Files

However, Putin, in a statement issued by the Kremlin, did not accuse Ukraine of being behind the killing. Putin expressed his condolences to Zakharchenko’s family.