a month ago
Ukraine central bank says local banks, companies hit by new cyber attacks
Featured
June 27, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a month ago

Ukraine central bank says local banks, companies hit by new cyber attacks

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 27 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank said on Tuesday a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown virus."

"As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having difficulties with client services and carrying out banking operations," the central bank said in a statement that did not name any of the lenders affected.

"The central bank is confident that the banking infrastructure's defence against cyber fraud is properly set up and attempted cyber attacks on banks' IT systems will be neutralised," it said. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

