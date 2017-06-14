FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ukraine plans to cut budget deficit to 2.4 pct in 2018 - finance minister
June 14, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Ukraine plans to cut budget deficit to 2.4 pct in 2018 - finance minister

1 Min Read

(Corrects deficit target to 2.4 pct, not 2.0 pct)

KIEV, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government plans to narrow its budget deficit to 2.4 percent next year from an expected 3 percent in 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Wednesday.

"We are introducing a deficit target with a view to reaching a deficit-free budget in the long term," Danylyuk said during a televised cabinet meeting. "In the short term, we plan to reduce the deficit from 3 percent to 2 percent." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)

