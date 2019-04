Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman gestures as he speaks during the German-Ukrainian Business Forum conference in Berlin, Germany November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will ban state gas producer Naftogaz from raising consumer gas prices, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Wednesday.

The government has allowed Naftogaz to sell gas to consumers at a cheaper price if there are good economic conditions, he said.

Ukraine is due to hold the second round of a presidential election on April 21.