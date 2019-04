Ukrainian comic actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy flashes a victory sign following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political novice who plays a fictional president in a popular TV series, is likely to win in Ukraine’s presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday.

The poll by Reiting research body, the first survey for the election’s second round, showed Zelenskiy on 61 percent of votes and incumbent Petro Poroshenko on 24 percent.