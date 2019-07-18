Ukraine's president party builds support days before vote - polls

KIEV (Reuters) - The party of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended its lead over other groups, according to polls published three days before parliamentary elections.
Zelenskiy, a TV comedian with no previous political experience, took the presidency in April on a platform of promising to crack down on corruption and lift living standards.
He is now hoping his Servant of the People party - named after the TV series in which he played a fictional, honest graft-fighting president - can give him control of parliament after Sunday’s vote.
Surveys by the Razumkov center non-government think-tank and the pollster Reiting showed his party with the support of 40.2% and 41.8% of voters - up from the 36.5% and 37.3%, respectively, recorded by the same pollsters in late June and early July.
The surveys show the next biggest party - the Opposition Platform party, which promotes restoration of ties with Russia - largely holding its ground through July with between 8.8% and 12.1%.
European Solidarity, the party of the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, was also hovering between 6.5% and 6.8%.
The bulk of the extra support heading to Zelenskiy appeared to come from a cluster of smaller groups that sank down the rankings.
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens